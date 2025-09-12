KVNF Regional Newscast: September 12, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Agritourism is the practice of attracting visitors to a farm or ranch for recreational, educational, or retail purposes. The practice links agricultural production with tourism to generate additional income for the agricultural business. Agritourism can include activities such as "pick-your-own" farms, farm tours, on-farm markets, overnight stays, and educational workshops, fostering a connection between consumers and the agricultural process while promoting rural economic development.

On today' s KVNF Farm Friday we bring you the first in a three part series on agritourism businesses in the North Fork Valley. Today’s guest is Cindie Sorensen, owner of ZenZen Gardens just outside of Paonia.

LOCAL NEWS: A vehicle accident involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Highway 65 and Vista Grande Drive in Orchard City, resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man. The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are continuing the investigation. Reports indicate that a 42-year-old Cedaredge woman was the driver involved in the accident. Law enforcement closed Highway 65 in both directions between 2100 Road and Austin Road during the investigation. The highway reopened shortly before noon. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Delta County Public Health is reporting two confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus. Cases involve elderly man from the Delta area and an elderly woman from the Surface Creek area. The virus spread by infected mosquitoes can infect people of all ages. While some people have no symptoms, more serious symptoms can include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, severe illness and death can occur. If you think you may have been infected by the virus, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.

North Fork Senior Connections has received a conditional $10,000 matching grant from the Boettcher Foundation in support of the Senior Center Renovation Project. The generous award launched a community campaign to raise the $10,000 in matching funds required to secure the grant—and to facility upgrades at the Paonia Senior Center. According to a press release, every dollar raised locally will be matched by the Boettcher Foundation, doubling the impact of every contribution.

This year’s Tribute to Aviation 2025 will take flight this Saturday and Sunday at the Montrose Regional Airport. Events begin on both mornings at 9:00 am and run until 4:00 pm. The flying spectacle is a free, family friendly event featuring an extensive static display of military and civilian aircraft, offering attendees the rare opportunity to explore a wide range of aircraft up close and talk directly with the pilots and crew members who fly and maintain them.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: A new study finds methane leaks from oil-and-gas sites safety and health concerns. As Kaleb Roedel reports, experts say these events also spew hazardous chemicals that could pose a risk to nearby neighborhoods.