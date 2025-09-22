KVNF Regional Newscast: September 22, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking into an ongoing fish-kill event at Sweitzer Lake in Delta County. While officials will not enact a fishing closure at this time, anglers should expect poor fishing conditions at Sweitzer Lake State Park until conditions improve. Biologists found low dissolved oxygen levels within the reservoir leading to stressed fish populations and several dead fish washing up on shore.

For much of the open-water season, the reservoir was drawn down several feet for necessary spillway construction. This left large clumps of aquatic vegetation exposed on the shallow shorelines. Following construction the reservoir was refilled, however, dead vegetation that consumed oxygen decomposed, causing the low dissolved oxygen levels.

The fish kill has impacted all species in the reservoir, including black bullhead catfish, bluegill, common carp, green sunfish and largemouth bass. However, some fish were still able to survive where there is fresh water feeding into the lake from the inlet. Park Manager Scott Rist, encouraged the public to “help the park protect the fish during this period of stress.” Anglers are reminded that Sweitzer Lake is a catch-and-release-only lake. Fish in this lake contain selenium and are not edible.

The Grand Junction Colorado Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened its doors to the public for free tours through Saturday, Sept. 27, excluding Sundays. The will be officially dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 19. More on this story at gjsentinel.com.

STATE NEWS: Colorado’s housing shortfall has risen to over 100,000 units, however that number is dropping from a peak in 2019, according to an analysis from state demographers. Demographers say that roughly 34,000 new homes will need to be built each year to prevent that shortfall from growing over the next decade. The shortfall began to accelerate around 2007 and peaked at 140,000 units in 2019. Since then, Colorado’s population growth has slowed and housing production has increased. More on this story can be found at Colorado Newsline.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis was in Grand Junction for several events recently. His visits included addressing state and economic issues, discussing healthcare and hunger initiatives, and participating in an on-stage conversation with Colorado Public Radio at Colorado Mesa University. The Governor addressed the usage of the state's National Guard in light of the Trump administration's deploying troops to other major cities.

MENTAL HEALTH: Teaching mental health professionals to think like a farmer is a new technique to help ag producers struggling with depression and other mental health issues. Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, brings us the story.

NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH: September is National Preparedness Month. The annual recognition began in 2004 as a way to promote disaster and emergency readiness among individuals, families, and communities. This year’s theme is "Preparedness Starts at Home.” Mindy Brennan Delta County Emergency Management Coordinator, says this year’s theme has four key actions.