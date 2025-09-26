KVNF Regional Newscast: September 26, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Agritourism is the practice of attracting visitors to a farm or ranch for recreational, educational, or retail purposes, linking agricultural production with tourism to generate additional income for the agricultural business. On today' s KVNF Farm Friday we bring you the third interview in a three part series on agritourism businesses in the North Fork Valley. Today’s guest is Laurie Mitchell of Sage View Ranch. The rustic farm property on Highway 133 offers unique lodging for guests looking for a peaceful retreat.

LOCAL NEWS: A former Montrose teacher pleaded guilty earlier this week on an attempt to commit unlawful sexual communication by a person in a position of trust. Under the terms of a pending plea agreement Lisa Thyre could spend two years on supervised probation for the class-6 felony. She also have to complete ordered treatment and comply with sex offender registration requirements along with other court ordered stipulations. The plea agreement does not call for a jail sentence, although 90 days could be ordered as a condition of probation. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 19. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

Black Mesa Cattle Women recognized the achievements of two long-time members at a luncheon held this summer in their honor at the Hotchkiss-Crawford Museum in Hotchkiss. Lila Linman was awarded a Lifetime Membership in the Colorado Cattlewomen and Christy Hawk was installed as the President of the Colorado Cattlewomen.

REGIONAL NEWS: San Miguel County Commissioners will revisit the county’s land use code update this November, reports the San Miguel Basin Forum. The board cited changes in federal regulations and a greater demand for minerals due to green energy technology. They say that is reason to focus on southwestern Colorado’s mining potential again. The decision also comes after an observed increase in mining exploration permit applications in recent years.

STATE NEWS: Former Colorado Governor Bill Owens today endorsed Senator Barb Kirkmeyer for Governor of Colorado. In a campaign press release, Owens noted their long history of working together and her proven record of leadership. Bill Owens was elected in1998 and reelected in 2002 as Colorado's Governor.

STATE LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Next year's TABOR refund checks will be a lot smaller than Coloradans are used to expecting. Megan Verlee with the Colorado Capitol News Alliance explains why.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Clean energy advocates weigh in on Colorado heat rules. Colorado News Connection Eric Galatas reports.

MOUNTAIN HARVES FESTIVAL: This weekend is the Mountain Harvest Festival in Paonia, KVNF will have a grilled cheese booth on Saturday, September 27. Grilled cheese and tomato soup will be available from 4pm until we sell out and look for us near the drinks booth.

