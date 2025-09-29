© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 29, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published September 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
The genetically engineered pups are almost genetically identical to living gray wolves.
Photo of gray wolves courtesy of Frida Lannerström
Colorado continues to advance wolf reintroduction

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta will host a fall on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4 from 8 am to 6 pm. at 250 Hodgin Place in Delta This clean-up is open for residential trash only. Proof of residency is required. Metal bins, trash receptacles and other waste disposals will be located at the site. For more information contact Delta Public Works.

WOLF REINTRODUCTION: Despite opposition from ranchers, the state of Colorado continues to advance wolf reintroduction, in this story Eric Galatas brings a different perspective on the loss of cattle losses caused by weather and other predators.

Ranchers in our area have expressed strong concerns about wolves killing livestock and pets, leading to personal financial losses. They also cite the significant costs associated with wolf management programs, which they say are higher than initially projected, placing a burden on taxpayers.

FEATURED STORY: Federal pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs is having a direct impact on organizations led by queer, trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Dr. tara jae is the founder and executive director of the Colorado-based nonprofits Youth Seen and Black Pride Colorado. They’ve also helped launch a Non-Profit Mutual Aid Fund, which provides support for community organizations navigating these challenges. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Sean Kenney spoke with Dr. jae about the current situation and the role of the fund.

You can find out more about the mutual aid fund at youthseen.org

KVNF Regional Newscast
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
