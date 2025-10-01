NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: October 1, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Today is school enrollment count day across the state. Delta County School District t is currently down 132 students from last year. District Superintendent Caryn Gibson blamed some of the decline on said more choices for students and more retirees in the area. Board members want the district to dig deeper and find out why parents and kids are leaving. More on this story at deltacountyindependent.com

COLORADO WATER NEWS: The new water year begins today. That’s when water experts start measuring precipitation in the West as snow in the high country rather than rain. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on what we saw last year in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

COLORADO ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: A Western Colorado -based public lands advocacy group is using a new report to draw attention to ten landscapes in western Colorado that are threatened by federal policies. The group says these areas should have permanent protections. Again Caroline Llanes for Rocky Mountain Community Radio brings the details.

Colorado River Valley: Stretching along the headwaters of the Colorado River, this valley is critical for supplying water to farms, cities and wildlife across the West. The area faces pressure from development and rising water demands. North Fork Valley: Known for organic farms and vineyards, the North Fork also borders wildlands rich in wildlife habitat. Oil and gas leasing continues to pose a risk to the valley’s economy and environment.

WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: There are community services in the Western Slope that are necessary, but not profitable, and the non-profit community of the Western Slope could not be sustained without their help. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with Western Slope Community Foundation about how they are helping connect local non-profits with funders.