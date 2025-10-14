KVNF Regional Newscast: October 14, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta was able to rescind a ‘boil order’ for residents living north of the Gunnison River. That order took place on Monday October 6th after a water main break created public safety concerns. The order was lifted on Saturday, October 11th. According to a Delta County Alerts text message “all state-required testing has confirmed that water in North Delta is now safe for consumption.”

This Saturday local residents from Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties are planning a nationwide day of nonviolent protest at the second No Kings Day of Action in Montrose. There are currently over 2,100 events nationwide, with new events being added daily. Participants are asked to gather peacefully at Centennial Plaza in Montrose at 3:30 pm to begin a rally and march. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume, dressing as their favorite hero that fights for democracy.

Ouray County plans to enact a hiring freeze and eliminate raises, including cost-of-living adjustments, to help balance its 2026 budget. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, commissioners agreed maintaining salaries and personnel at current levels was one of the only ways to make a significant dent in a $1.4 million budget deficit. The approved draft budget has the county drawing $1.4 million from its general fund reserves to cover its proposed expenses. More on Ouray County’s budget can be found at ouraynews.com

The Bureau of Land Management plans to go forward with an oil and gas lease sale Dec. 9 that involves nearly 51,000 acres in northwest Colorado. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, most of the acreage is in the far-northwest part of the state, in Moffat, Routt and other counties. It also includes 722 acres southeast of Collbran, and two adjacent square-mile parcels north of Mack, in Garfield County, along with another nearby 40-acre Garfield County parcel. A 30-day public protest period on the proposal will close Nov. 10.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: In more energy news. The Trump administration has signaled its preference for fossil fuels, and in some cases, an outright hostility to renewable energy like wind and solar. But that’s not stopping utilities and rural electric co-ops in Colorado from continuing to pursue their clean energy goals. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more from the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Summit in Breckenridge.

Locally Alluvial Power, Gusman Energy, Delta/Montrose Electric Association and Delta County collaborated on a large solar array project near Delta. KVNF’ Brody Wilson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and filed a report. That story can be found on our website under KVNF Stories look for Power in Partnership.

Join us tonight at 5:00 pm for Local Motion, KVNF’s weekly public affairs program. Tonight we’ll dive into more environmental news as we hear all about the proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act. Here’s a bit from Western Slope Conservation executive director Hannah Stevens on the process in Delta County.