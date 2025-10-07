Local Motion: Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act (GORP )

On this week's Local Motion, KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young highlights the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act or the GORP Act for short.

She is joined by Hannah Stevens, Western Slope Conservation Center (WSCC) executive director, alongside Tony Prendergast and Michael Burkley. The interview was conducted at WSCC in Paonia, Colorado.

GORP ACT BACKGROUND

If passed the bill will protect over 730,000 acres of public lands in Western Colorado, safeguarding the region’s local economy, world-class recreation, ranching heritage, wildlife habitat, and clean air and water. The bill also includes provisions for recreational boating in Delta County.

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper introduced the measure in the Senate while Republican U.S Representative Jeff Hurd introduced it in the House. The bill was re-introduced on Colorado Public Lands Day on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

WSCC staff worked with Rep. Hurd and Senator Bennet on the bill that was a collaborative proposal drafted by the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative, a group with members from across all of the valley’s demographics, from ranching and recreation to conservation and water resources.

The bill is supported by a long list of diverse stakeholders spread out in 6 counties on the Western Slope, not from Washington bureaucrats and "environmentalists in charge of land that does not belong to them."

MONTROSE COUNTY OPPOSES THE ACT

Despite wide support, Montrose County Commissioners recently passed a resolution 2-1 to oppose the bill. Commissioner Sean Pond and Scott Mijares voted yes. Commissioner Sue Hansen voted no. Commissioners Pond and Mijares expressed strong concerns that, although the Act does not designate lands within Montrose County itself, it would impose sweeping federal restrictions on nearly 730,000 acres of public lands in surrounding counties including Gunnison, Delta, Saguache, and Ouray, potentially causing significant impacts to Montrose County residents and businesses.

HOW THE PLAN IMPACTS THE NORTH FORK VALLEY

North Fork Valley Watershed Withdrawal: In Delta County, restrictions on new oil and gas leasing and development are a welcome new addition to the GORP Act, resulting in part from WSCC’s advocacy efforts. If enacted, these protections will provide a direct clean water benefit for North Fork Valley communities.

North Fork Valley GORP Act Areas: Lamborn Wilderness Addition extends from the current West Elk Wilderness boundary, following the Roadless Area boundary west, to the Gunnison County line. Erickson Springs Wilderness Addition incorporates the Munsey-Ruby Stock Trail into the Raggeds Wilderness, from the existing Raggeds Wilderness boundary to the Raggeds Trail. A Wilderness designation prohibits new mining, drilling, or other extractive processes. It protects the natural and undeveloped character of the land and allows for only primitive (non-mechanized) recreation.

Pilot Knob Special Management Area and Clear Fork Special Management Areas are generally in the upper North Fork watershed north of the town of Somerset and have important roadless and wildlife values. Beckwiths Special Management Area and Horse Ranch Park Recreation Area are in the Kebler Pass area off of the West Elk Loop Scenic Byway. They would be managed with an emphasis on conservation and recreation.

WILDLIFE, RANCHING, HEADWATERS, ROADS AND WILDFIRES

The GORP Act promises substantial benefits for wildlife by keeping critical habitat intact. The legislation includes special language to ensure that ranchers will be able to continue their grazing operations within all of the proposed special designation areas. The GORP Act is designed to protect critical headwaters for the Gunnison Basin and the Colorado River. It also includes specific provisions that apply to all of the special designation areas to ensure that the use and allocation of water rights are not affected.

The bill’s special designation areas do not close any roads or trails where summer motorized use is currently permitted by the federal land management agencies. Winter motorized use within portions of some proposed special designation areas will be left to future winter travel management planning by the federal land management agencies.

The GORP Act will not change hunting or wildlife management rules. Colorado Parks and Wildlife would continue to be primarily responsible for wildlife management. The legislation includes provisions ensuring that federal land managers continue to have discretion to fight wildfires within the proposed areas.

The legislation includes provisions to account for wildfire risk and allow hazardous fuels reduction near communities. The GORP Act includes provisions to ensure that federal land managers and emergency responders continue to have access to respond to emergencies within Wilderness and the other proposed designations.