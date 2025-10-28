KVNF Regional Newscast: October 28, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Hotchkiss Fire District Chief Doug Fritz is this year’s recipient of the George Mazzotti Fire Chief of the Year Award. Fritz received the award during the Colorado Fire Leadership Challenge in Keystone, CO last week. The prestigious Award recognizes a fire chief’s positive contributions to leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, service to the public, and contributions to the Colorado fire service as a whole.

According to a press release from the Hotchkiss Fire District, Chief Fritz began his service with Hotchkiss Fire in 1986. Fritz is credited with the modernization of the small, rural volunteer department by improving its equipment, communications, PPE, apparatus, and training programs. On January 1, 2000, Chief Fritz accepted the responsibility of becoming Hotchkiss Fire’s third fire chief. Under his leadership, Hotchkiss Fire has become stronger, faster, and more capable.

OURAY COUNTY NEWS: Ouray County Commissioners have offered the County Manager position to Antonio Mendez, the current director for Peace Corps Mexico. Mendez was up against longtime Ouray resident and Colorado Department of Local Affairs Southwest Regional Manager Patrick Rondinelli.

According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the three Commissioners unanimously settled on Mendez after discussion. The decision took place the same day Interim County Manager Kara Rhoades abruptly submitted a letter of resignation,ending her work on Oct. 30. If Mendez accepts the conditional offer, it’s unclear when he would begin. The offer is contingent on a background check and verification of references. More at ouraynews.com

Counties across Colorado are bracing as SNAP recipients across the state will not receive benefits beginning November first. Montrose County reports more than 2,800 households,Delta County has just under 2,000 impacted households and Ouray County has 170. The stoppage in food stamps is due to the government shutdown. Food banks in our regions are asking for more help during this difficult time. KVNF is following this story and will have more information soon.

NATIONAL PARKS REMAIN OPEN: Despite the federal government shutdown national parks and other federal public lands are still open to the public, with little to no staffing. Advocates say the federal government bears the burden for any damage suffered in these areas. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: Water levels in Lake Powell are dropping fast as drought and steady demand sap the Colorado River. But as the water pulls back, it’s revealing canyons that have spent decades underwater. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports that wildlife is coming bacK including one charismatic rodent.