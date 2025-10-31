KVNF Regional Newscast: October 31, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: The average farmer in the United States is nearing 60 years of age, and most are white and male. This is according to federal data. But on Colorado’s Western Slope, one program is trying to change that by training a new, diverse generation of farmers in the principles of regenerative agriculture. For KVNF Farm Friday Laura Palmisano has more.

LOCAL NEWS: Next Tuesday’s election is fast approaching. Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots as soon as possible at designated county 24 hour drop off boxes or visit your local Voter Service and Polling Centers. For more information on voting contact your county’s clerk and recorders office.

Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes is reminding voters that there is no vacancy on the board of county commissioners unless the question to recall Commissioner Scott Mijares passes. Voters, she said, should think of the ballot question regarding Mijares in terms of “retain or replace”

In an interview with the Montrose Daily Press, Guynes said, “The successor candidate Kirstin Copeland is solely dependent on the success of the recall. If the recall fails, Copeland will not be elected to any position, noted Guynes, adding ,” It doesn’t matter how many votes she gets.” Copeland was the only person in Commissioner District 1 who petitioned onto the ballot and was eligible as a successor candidate.

ICE RAID IN DURANGO: ICE raids and detentions have increased across the region in recent weeks, prompting a growing response from community members who are organizing to support those affected and to protest the actions. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T’s Clark Adomaitis reports on a recent incident in Durango that sparked demonstrations outside the local ICE field office.