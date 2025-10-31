© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 31, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Spring pruning at the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Spring pruning at the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa

Durango community outraged over recent ICE raid

FARM FRIDAY: The average farmer in the United States is nearing 60 years of age, and most are white and male. This is according to federal data. But on Colorado’s Western Slope, one program is trying to change that by training a new, diverse generation of farmers in the principles of regenerative agriculture. For KVNF Farm Friday Laura Palmisano has more.

LOCAL NEWS: Next Tuesday’s election is fast approaching. Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots as soon as possible at designated county 24 hour drop off boxes or visit your local Voter Service and Polling Centers. For more information on voting contact your county’s clerk and recorders office.

Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes is reminding voters that there is no vacancy on the board of county commissioners unless the question to recall Commissioner Scott Mijares passes. Voters, she said, should think of the ballot question regarding Mijares in terms of “retain or replace”

In an interview with the Montrose Daily Press, Guynes said, “The successor candidate Kirstin Copeland is solely dependent on the success of the recall. If the recall fails, Copeland will not be elected to any position, noted Guynes, adding ,” It doesn’t matter how many votes she gets.” Copeland was the only person in Commissioner District 1 who petitioned onto the ballot and was eligible as a successor candidate.

ICE RAID IN DURANGO: ICE raids and detentions have increased across the region in recent weeks, prompting a growing response from community members who are organizing to support those affected and to protest the actions. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T’s Clark Adomaitis reports on a recent incident in Durango that sparked demonstrations outside the local ICE field office.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm Friday2025 Election
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young