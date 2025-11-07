KVNF Regional Newscast: November 7, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Today is the last day on the beat for Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler. According to a press release from the city, Fedler has served as Delta’s chief for nearly 9 years. No reason for his retirement was given.

Among his achievements, Fedler led the way in the redevelopment of the historic State Armory building in what is now the new home of the Delta Police Department. The effort saved the nationally recognized historic structure and created a space to help the growing department and meet its long-term needs..

Commander Jesse Cox has been appointed interim chief of police. Cox, a veteran member of the Delta Police Department, brings extensive experience in law enforcement operations, the city stated. The City of Delta will conduct a formal recruitment process to identify the next permanent police chief.

Ouray City Councilor Michael Underwood won election to the mayor’s seat Tuesday night. Underwood defeated fellow Councilor Tamara Gulde according to unofficial results. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, Underwood will receive a two-year term and replace two-term Mayor Ethan Funk, who chose not to seek re-election. He will be joined by new Councilor-elect Jenny Hart, who ran unopposed for one of the two open seats on the council. More at ouraynews.com

DELTA FOOD PANTRY: The hold on SNAP benefits is creating food insecurity in our region. Karen Basher, Co-Director at Delta Food Pantry, says the local food distribution center has seen an increase in the number of families needing help. Most of their food comes from the Food Bank of the Rockies. In addition anyone is welcome to make a food donation or a check donation. Basher says monetary donations are a way for the food center to leverage their buying power.

Cash or check donations can be sent to PO BOX 903 in Delta or hand delivered to the food pantry during operating hours. The food pantry located behind St. Michael's Church in Delta is open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Anyone living in the Delta community is welcome to pick up food, however, there is a once a month limit.

Beyond food donations and money, the small pantry welcomes volunteers to help during this critical time.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Joining KVNF today are Katie Alexander, Tri River Area - CSU Extension and Steve Hale, President of the Shavano Conservation District. The duet talk about the upcoming Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo taking place November 13th - 15th at the Montrose County Event Center.

