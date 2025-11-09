KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10th, 2025

SNAP Benefits Restored for November

Delta County says full November SNAP benefits should begin appearing on EBT cards starting Saturday, November 8. The update comes after the State of Colorado requested its payment vendor to release funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Human Services Director Anne Gallegos thanked the state for acting quickly, saying, “Food security is fundamental.” About 600,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP, and all participants should expect full November benefits in the coming days.

December payments remain on hold while Congress debates spending bills to end the federal shutdown. Residents needing immediate food assistance can dial 2-1-1 or visit feedingcolorado.org.

Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo and Water Summit Coming to Montrose

Two major agricultural gatherings are coming to Montrose this week. The Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo runs November 13–15 at the Montrose County Event Center. Admission is free and includes live demonstrations and expert sessions on soil health, livestock management, and water conservation.

Also on Thursday, November 13, the Western Slope Water Summit will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Speakers include Senator Marc Catlin, Colorado River District General Manager Andy Mueller, and several regional water engineers. The summit will also feature FFA student presentations and a networking lunch.

KVNF will attend and report on both events, bringing listeners coverage of key discussions shaping agriculture and water in Western Colorado. https://www.montrosecounty.net/891/West-Slope-Water-Summit

Montrose Church Found Guilty in Unhoused Camp Case

The Montrose United Methodist Church has been found guilty on four of five city ordinance violations related to allowing unhoused residents to camp on its property last winter.

Municipal Judge Thomas LeClaire ruled the church violated city rules on litter, nuisance, zoning, and maintenance of a portable toilet, but was not guilty of keeping junk.

Church leaders said they allowed the camp after the city expanded its public camping ban, hoping to provide shelter through the winter. Prosecutors argued the camp became unsafe and unsanitary. Judge LeClaire rejected the church’s religious freedom defense, ruling that zoning and nuisance laws apply equally to all.

Sentencing is pending, and church officials say they plan to appeal.

Western Officials Defend Conservation Rule

Nearly 200 local officials across the West — including Gunnison County Commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels — are urging the Interior Department to preserve a Biden-era rule that elevates conservation alongside grazing and energy development on public lands.

Daniels says rescinding it “feels like moving backward” and undermines wildlife, recreation, and climate goals.

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comments on the proposed rollback through Monday, November 10. KVNF covered the full story in the November 3rd regional newscast.

Shutdown Progress and Park Impacts

In Washington, the Senate voted 60–40 Sunday night to advance a stopgap bill that could end the 40-day government shutdown, reopening agencies through January.

While Congress debates next steps, the effects remain visible across the Mountain West. At Zion National Park in Utah, rangers and volunteers are keeping the park open with limited staff and no pay. KUER’s David Condos reports on how communities are keeping national parks running during the shutdown.

Montrose County Weighs Solar and Power Facility Rules

Montrose County commissioners will vote November 19 on new power-generation regulations, including rules for utility-scale solar. Alternative 1 would allow projects in agricultural and industrial zones with special-use permits. Alternative 2 would limit them to industrial areas with added distance and scenic protections.

Farmers argue restrictive zoning would hurt property rights, while others call for stronger protections for viewsheds and neighboring landowners. The county’s solar moratorium expires in December. Commissioner Scott Mijares remains in office pending certification of his recall election results, expected in about three weeks.