KVNF Regional Newscast: November 11, 2025

Polis Pardons “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” — and Launches Food Drive

Governor Jared Polis held Colorado’s third annual turkey pardon at the State Capitol Monday, saving two Fort Collins–raised birds—Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid—from the Thanksgiving table. The event doubled as a food drive to help families affected by the federal shutdown.

Joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, Polis praised Colorado farmers and encouraged residents to support local food banks. Donations can be dropped off through Friday at the State Capitol and will be distributed statewide by the Village Exchange Center.

Greenberg noted that many families are still struggling to access food amid federal cuts to SNAP benefits. “Colorado’s farmers and ranchers are integral to ensuring food security in our state,” she said.

Voter Turnout Tops 1.7 Million Ahead of Certification

As of Sunday night, more than 1.7 million Coloradans had returned ballots in the 2025 coordinated election, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Democrats made up about 30 percent of ballots returned, Republicans 26 percent, and unaffiliated voters 43 percent. That’s roughly 42 percent turnout of all active voters statewide.

Montrose County reported about 16,800 ballots returned, in line with other non-presidential election years.

Grand Junction Restores Arts Funding After Public Pushback

In Grand Junction, City Council voted unanimously to restore $70,000 in annual funding for local arts grants. The money supports programs run through the city’s Commission on Arts and Culture.

Community members argued the funding provides both cultural and economic benefits. Arts Commission member Porcia Silverberg told the council, “In stressful times like these, creativity and connections help us stay healthy, grounded, and resilient.”

City officials said the increase was small enough to fit the 2026 budget while honoring community priorities.

Ridgway Girls Bring Home a State Championship

The Ridgway High School girls cross-country team captured its first-ever Class 2A state title in Colorado Springs. Sophomore Natasha Hessler won the individual championship in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, followed by her twin sister Ariel, who finished fourth. Coach Trevor Peterson praised the team’s resilience and teamwork.

Colorado River States Face Federal Deadline

The seven states that share the Colorado River faced a critical deadline today to present a unified plan for how to allocate the river’s water once current operating guidelines expire in 2026.

Environmental law expert Chris Winter of CU Boulder told Rocky Mountain Community Radio that if states fail to reach an agreement, the Department of the Interior could step in and make decisions for them.

Winter said compromise among the states is vital. “It’s the only way to bring certainty for water users across the basin,” he said.