KVNF Regional Newscast: November 13, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Paonia Trustee Kathy Swartz has stepped down, citing health challenges over the past year and a half. The board hopes to fill the vacant seat at its first meeting in December. Applications can be obtained and accepted at the Paonia Town Hall. The goal is to appoint a new trustee during that meeting, currently scheduled for Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Montrose County Commissioners are set to vote on the county’s path forward on power generation facilities during the November 19th board meeting. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, Alternative 1 would allow power-generation facilities located in agricultural and industrial-zoned properties as a special use. Alternative 2 would allow power-generation facilities under special use permits only in areas zoned as general industrial, as a special use.

Immigration Customs Enforcement — or, ICE — was in Montrose on Tuesday conducting an operation. The incident occurred at the north end of town, across Townsend Avenue from Pomona Brewing and Velocity Car Wash. More on this story at montrosepress.com . You can send tips and news on ICE activities in our region to to news@kvnf.org

COLORADO RIVER BASIN NEWS: We've been keeping you informed on the Colorado River Basin Negotiations taking place this week. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the latest on a key deadline that passed this last Tuesday.

PUBLIC LANDS NEWS: The public has been weighing in on efforts to roll back a Bureau of Land Management policy known as the Public Lands Rule. According to public lands advocates, the comments overwhelmingly support giving conservation the same priority as grazing and oil and gas drilling on public lands. But the Trump administration is moving to undo the rule. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports.

ARTS AND CULTURE FEATURE: KVNF’s James Barrs, interviews Jessica Lehrman about her Paonia roots and how she got started in photography. Her art show “A Long Road Home ”featuring over 300 photos will be featured at the Blue Sage Center of The Arts, through December 31, 2025. The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours.