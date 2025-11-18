KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The Delta Health Board of Directors announced last Friday that they are "part ways" with CEO Jonathan Cohee. Cohee recently notified the board of his intention to depart the organization within the next six months. Delta Health leadership elected to move forward with a change in the CEO position and have named Julie Huffman as interim CEO. According to a press release from the hospital, Delta Health remains fully dedicated to providing exceptional care to the community.

The intersection of Southwest Eighth Avenue and Southwest Eighth Circle in Cedaredge was closed Sunday afternoon, after a reported officer-involved traffic incident killed one motorist around 2 p.m. The incident is under investigation by the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigation Team.

A Seventh Judicial District county court judge has been suspended from his job by the Colorado Supreme Court after the state judicial commission investigated reports of judicial misconduct. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, San Miguel County Court Judge Sean Murphy was issued a summons on Nov. 4 after the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline investigated complaints about his performance. Complaints included “a pattern of lengthy delays in issuing orders or failing to issue orders at all and being late for nearly all court appearances or conducting court remotely and failing to act professionally when conducting court.” More on this story at ouraynews.com

The medical oncology and infusion center in Montrose will be moving into a larger space. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the newly minted San Juan Cancer Center Medical Oncology Francie Smiles Infusion Center held an open house last week. The medical oncology will now be located in the former Cedar Point Health building, where it will gain over 7,000 square feet, enough space for 15 chemo/infusion chairs. More on this story at montrose pressdotcom.

TELLURIDE SKI AREA: Ski resorts around the region are gearing up for opening day. But in Telluride, the season may look different depending on how contract negotiations go for the Telluride Ski Patrol in the coming weeks. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield has more.

RETHINKING SKILLED TRADE JOBS: Adapting to the reality of climate change means rethinking jobs, especially the skilled trades. Rae Solomon reports for the Mountain West News Bureau from Colorado’s high country, where a new program is teaching workers to ‘flip the switch’ for an energy efficient future.