Jonathan Cohee - Delta Health CEO

  • Jonathan Cohee, CEO at Delta Health
    KVNF Stories
    Medicare vs Medicare Advantage
    Lisa Young
    Medicare Open Enrollment begins October 15th. Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee talks to KVNF about Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage. His advice is to keep your traditional Medicare and skip "the advantage" plan.