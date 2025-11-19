© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 19, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
West Slope Water Summit 2025
Brody Wilson
/
KVNF
West Slope Water Summit 2025

West Slope Water Summit carries urgent tone as demand increases and supply decreases

WEST SLOPE WATER SUMMIT: On November 13th Montrose County hosted the West Slope Water Summit at the Montrose County Events Center at the Fairgrounds in Montrose. KVNF's Brody Wilson attended the one day event.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta Health will now have expanded hours for its Urgent Care services. The changes will take place on December 1st. Delta Health Urgent Care, located at 296 Stafford Lane in Delta, will now be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to a press release from the hospital, the expansion of service days and hours is to better meet the needs of our patients and community.

Following a public hearing, Cedaredge Councilors approved a retail marijuana license for Kind Cedaredge LLC doing business as Kind Castle Organic Cannabis to be located at 130 and 140 N. Grand Mesa Drive. Police Chief Dan Sanders gave the green light from a law-enforcement perspective. The business is expected to be open by December 20th. More at highcountryspotlight.com

REGIONAL NEWS: The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College board has approved Turning Point USA as an official student organization. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-U-R's Jamie Wanzek reports.

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta Health FoundationTown of CedaredgeFort Lewis CollegeWest Slope Water Summit
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
