KVNF Regional Newscast: November 19, 2025

WEST SLOPE WATER SUMMIT: On November 13th Montrose County hosted the West Slope Water Summit at the Montrose County Events Center at the Fairgrounds in Montrose. KVNF's Brody Wilson attended the one day event.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta Health will now have expanded hours for its Urgent Care services. The changes will take place on December 1st. Delta Health Urgent Care, located at 296 Stafford Lane in Delta, will now be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. According to a press release from the hospital, the expansion of service days and hours is to better meet the needs of our patients and community.

Following a public hearing, Cedaredge Councilors approved a retail marijuana license for Kind Cedaredge LLC doing business as Kind Castle Organic Cannabis to be located at 130 and 140 N. Grand Mesa Drive. Police Chief Dan Sanders gave the green light from a law-enforcement perspective. The business is expected to be open by December 20th. More at highcountryspotlight.com

REGIONAL NEWS: The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College board has approved Turning Point USA as an official student organization. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-U-R's Jamie Wanzek reports.