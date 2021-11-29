© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Fort Lewis College

    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: October 6, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    Fort Lewis College now has most diverse student body everJournalist & former Telluride resident Danny Fenster still in custody in military-ruled BurmaOSHA…
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: September 14, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Grand Mesa Nordic Council announces logging trucks on Scales Lake Road delayed until next seasonSenator Michael Bennet applauds inclusion of Thompson…
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association turns on water for canalsThough Governor relaxed statewide mask mandate for counties in level green, masks are…