KVNF Regional Newscast: December 4, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: A shooting on November 23rd in Montrose left one person dead. According to officials the deadly incident took place late that evening on LaSalle Road. Responding law enforcement officers located an individual with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services determined the individual had no signs of life. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 27 year old Christopher Hubbell. He was transported to Community Hospital in Grand Junction for an autopsy. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation.

Former Delta Chief of Police Luke Fedler has been named the new executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. According to a press release, Fedler brings more than 25 years of public service, leadership, and community partnership experience to the organization. Fedler’s leadership roles have given him firsthand insight into the social, economic, and housing challenges facing families across Western Colorado. His career has included service as a patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, instructor, and agency chief, all of which shape his belief that stable housing is foundational to a healthy, thriving community.

Montrose County recently appointed Brandon Wallace as Public Works Director following his service as Interim Director. Wallace brings more than two decades of public sector experience, a strong record of leadership, and a commitment to improving community services across Colorado. His previous roles include Project Manager at Montrose County Public Works, Materials & Logistics Manager at Woody Creek Distillers and Public Works Coordinator for the Town of Basalt.

TOWN OF PAONIA NEWS: Paonia Trustees considered and approved a proposal from the Public Works Department for a compost project on the town’s Twin Lakes property, at one of main entrances to the town. According to reporting in the High Country Spotlight the project will be a dump and pickup site for yard waste that the town currently picks up for free.

The project will include building a compost station to handle the 6-10 tons of waste generated by the town each week in spring and summer. Currently the town takes the yard waste to the County’s Adobe Buttes Landfill where it is charged $65 per ton to dump it. The trip takes two hours in a vehicle that holds 10.5 tons.

The new station will be located just south of the new banner holder, on the east side of the property. The proposal is to collaborate with Delta Compost, which will pick up the waste and charge only haulage fees, ultimately saving the town time and expense. The town estimates that it will cost at least $15,000 to build a rudimentary dump site — consisting of a concrete pad surrounded on three sides by a two-layer perimeter of concrete blocks.

The plan is for the town to dump the waste on the pad and use a backhoe to load it into a rolloff, which will be picked up by Delta Compost weekly. An empty rolloff will be dropped off at the same time. Trustees approved the plan, despite concerns about aesthetics at one of the town’s main entrances. More Paonia City Council news can be found at highcountryspotlight.com

SOLAR IN COLORADO SERIES: In Colorado, solar energy is transcending political lines. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O’s Mason Osgood reports on the state's ambitious solar goals. This is the first in a four part series on solar energy in the state.

