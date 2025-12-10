KVNF Regional Newscast: December 10, 2025

MONTROSE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: The newly configured Montrose Board of County Commissioners addressed several items in their meeting last week. KVNF's Brody Wilson brings us the details.

LOCAL NEWS: Mesa County has asked a federal judge not to dismiss a lawsuit brought against Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Governor Jared Polis. The suit argues that a series of laws related to preventing local law enforcement from sharing immigration information with federal agents is unconstitutionally vague. Last week, Mesa County filed a motion in federal court arguing that by preventing local law enforcement from sharing immigration information with federal law enforcement, the laws make it impossible for local law enforcement to conduct drug task force activities because the federal government maintains the national databases used in drug enforcement. More on this story can be found at gjsentinel.com

The City of Montrose will hold a municipal election for three city council seats this coming April. Council seats in District I, District II, and the At-Large position will be on the ballot. Candidates elected to the District I and II seats will serve four-year terms, while the At-Large representative will serve a two-year term. Those interested in running can access the candidate packet and other resources on the City of Montrose website or pick up a paper version from the City Clerk’s Office between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, January 6 and submit them to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, January 26. A minimum of 25 valid signatures is required for a candidate to be included on the ballot.

Delta-Montrose Electric Association will hold a Rate Hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, their Montrose office. Members unable to attend in person may still share feedback via mail. After reviewing member comments, the Board of Directors may vote on the proposed changes. If approved, the new rates would take effect January 1, 2026.

ELECTION NEWS: A recent survey shows that Colorado voters would reward pro-animal welfare candidates. Eric Galatas has more.