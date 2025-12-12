KVNF Regional Newscast: December 12, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, A sweeping change to regulations on the hemp industry was inserted into the federal government’s latest funding package. It would change the legal definition of hemp, resulting in the banning of nearly all cannabinoid products. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-HEN's Stefanie Sere has more on how these changes will impact the more than $28 billion industry.

LOCAL NEWS: The Ouray School District is looking at calendar options for the next two years, according to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer. Officials are considering feedback from a survey of parents, staff, students and the community to help its decision-making.

Results of the survey show a preference to start the school year two weeks rather than one week before Labor Day. Respondents, however, did not show any real preference as to the date for the graduation ceremony and the length of breaks during the school year.

The district also asked respondents to weigh in on whether the district should consider moving to a four-day school week in the future. According to the Colorado Department of Education 124 of the 178 school districts in the state have at least one school using a four-day school week as of 2024.

The Ouray school board plans to discuss the calendar options during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15. Respondents to the survey included 21 students, 28 staff members, 47 parents/guardians and one community member.

Surface Creek community members are invited to participate in the annual Christmas Dinner at 11:30 am on Christmas Day. The meal includes sliced ham and turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries and dessert takes place at the Stolte Shed in Pioneer Town, adjacent to Highway 65 in Cedaredge. Meals for homebound recipients will be delivered that same day. Local churches will help with food preparation, and strict protocols will be followed for preparing and distributing meals.

AVOID HOLIDAY SCAMMERS: The holiday season is a time when scammers are especially active. Eric Galatas from Colorado News Connection shares tips for outsmarting scammers this holiday season.

