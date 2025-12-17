KVNF Regional Newscast: December 17, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County Commissioners have terminated their contract with David White, who was serving as the interim County Manager. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the contract came to an end last week. White, a former two-term Montrose County commissioner. White was first hired under a 90-day contract that was twice renewed; he was partway through the third renewal.

According to statements at public meetings, county staff were pleased with his work and, as recently as Dec. 10, Commissioner Sue Hansen praised him for getting the county through the annual budget process, particularly when it came to clarifying the accounting for the Public Safety Sales Tax. The county is in the process of recruiting a permanent county administrator. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

Efforts to build a veterans memorial park in Montrose continue. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the price tag to construct the park has risen from $700 thousand to $900 thousand. Both the city and county are pledging $300 thousand from their budgets to help with the cost. That leaves the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition needing to bring in the remaining $300 thousand dollars. Les Williams from the coalition says the non-profit group continues to seek donations, look for in-kind donations and possibly a few grants. More on this story is available at montrosepress.com and KVNF’s website look for Local Motion: Veterans Day Special

There are rumblings within the Delta County School District over changing the times when its Policy Review and work session meetings take place. Also, a number of communities are upset that the district will, at least for now, hold all school board meetings at the district office in Delta. In the past, the district rotated meetings to other school locations within the district. According to the district, holding meetings at the district office is an attempt to provide consistency and because of audio issues at the other locations. KVNF will continue to follow up on this and other school board news.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: A high-stakes conference to hash out a sustainable future for the dwindling Colorado River is underway this week in Las Vegas. KUNC’s Scott Franz has more on the tense agenda.

COPING WITH GRIEF DURING THE HOLIDAYS: The holiday season is often marked by celebration and togetherness, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, it can be an especially painful time. Amid the holiday lights and gatherings, feelings of absence can feel even more noticeable. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KLZR’s Stefanie Sere spoke to thanatologist and grief counselor Robin Olson.