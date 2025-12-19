KVNF Regional Newscast: December 19, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: Last week we heard a report from KLZR’s Stefanie Seer on how potential changes to federal hemp regulations could affect the $28 billion dollar industry. Today we go local with comments from an organic farmer in the North Fork Valley whose business could also be impacted if the bill goes into effect.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit with Jon Orlando, owner of Rock n’ Roots in Paonia, about the possible changes to the hemp industry affecting producers across the nation. The changes were snuck into the federal funding bill that helped congress re-open the federal government after the latest shutdown.

IN STATE NEWS: Colorado is suing the Trump administration over its actions to stall funding for EV infrastructure. Attorney General Phil Weiser is part of a 16 state coalition that filed a lawsuit on Tuesday. It claims the Department of Transportation is breaking the law by refusing to approve any new funding under EV programs set up in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Those programs were created to build and repair EV chargers and develop new technology. There's been no new funding committed since the spring. Colorado State University is still waiting on millions of dollars in previously awarded funding to build public hydrogen fueling stations.

TELLURIDE SKI PATROLLERS LOOK TO STRIKE: As Telluride Ski Patrollers are set to strike, Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen wadded into a Telluride labor dispute last week with an all staff email. KVNF's Brody Wilson obtained copies of the email, and has the latest on the looming potential strike that could have a big impact on the region’s winter tourism economy.

