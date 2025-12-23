KVNF Regional Newscast: December 23, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Delta police and law enforcement partners raided two businesses where illegal gambling allegedly took place, the second such raid in the 7th Judicial District within days.

The Delta Police served search warrants last Friday at 220 Main St., known as “The Bee Hive,” and also at 721 U.S. 50 No. C, known as “Time to go Fishin’.”

Delta Police Department’s brief announcement stated that an arrest was made, but it did not identify the suspect. The Olathe Police Department conducted a similar raid with the CBI’s help last Wednesday, at 309 Main St., Olathe, a business known as The Fishin’ Hole Skilled Gaming. Olathe Police Chief Travis Thompson said he is not aware of any direct ties between the Fishin’ Hole and the Delta businesses that were raided. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com.

GRANTS FOR STUDENTS: Fifteen North Fork High School students pitched their business and nonprofit ideas at an event on December 17 — and all received funding. Marty Durlin reports.

THE PRINCIPLES OF KWANZAA: Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U’s Abby O’Brien spoke with Reiland Rabaka of the CU Center for African and African American Studies about the history of the holiday.