Delta Police Department

-
Petition circulating to re-vote on North Fork Miners decisionDelta Police a COVID outbreak siteAll Points Transit returning to fare system May 3rdRiver…
-
Mesa County tightening restrictions as COVID numbers increase Delta Police plans to build new facilityDelta County approves 2021 Strategic PlanGovernor…
-
New study by Dept of Interior looks at future of Colorado RiverOpportunity Zones in Western Colorado cities encourage economic growthDelta PD officers…
-
Hinsdale County sheriff announces unexpected resignationDelta County Economic Development to transition into One Delta CountyNew economic development…
-
Failure of recall efforts prompts lawmakers to make recalls more difficultGovernor Polis creates second new government office since his electionEven with…
-
Parks and Wildlife identify, euthanize bear that attacked a man in AspenPetition for moratorium on water tap sales submitted to Paonia Town…
-
Incident with police sends Delta County man to hospitalNew BLM plans call for 90% cut in public lands set aside for conservationColorado trying to become…
-
Delta police respond to gunfight early Saturday morningColorado Supreme Court rules voters can decide to end TABORSentences handed out in deaths of…
-
Huge illegal pot grow in Delta busted, eight arrests, over 800 pounds seizedNew police chief in Montrose named, starts on November 2ndDemocratic…
-
Republicans name challenger for State Senate Dist. 5Senator Donovan says culture needs to change at statehouseBill to allow guns without a carry permit…