KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, a recent report shows how organic farming is becoming the most reliable path to profitability. Eric Galatas has more.

LOCAL NEWS: The Ridgway Fire Protection District board of directors adopted a slightly larger budget for 2026, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. The $1.56 million dollar budget will expand the county’s wildland firefighting program. Officials say the key difference in the department’s 2026 budget is hiring two new positions to expand the district’s wildland firefighting program. More on this story at ouraynews.com

FRIENDS OF YOUTH AND NATURE AND THE NATURE CONNECTION: Two non-profits in our listening area were recently awarded Outdoor Equity Grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Friends of Youth and Nature - Hotchkiss - $75,000 and The Nature Connection - Delta - was awarded just under $100,000.

CPW dolled out $2 million in Outdoor Equity Grants funded through the Colorado Lottery this round. Money goes to support organizations that break down barriers to Colorado’s outdoors and create inclusive opportunities for youth and families to take part in education, conservation and job training opportunities in the outdoors.

KVNF spoke with Abram Herman, executive director for Friends of Youth and Nature, and Jess Finnigan, executive director for The Nature Connection, about how they plan to utilize the grants in our region.