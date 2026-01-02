© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
Lisa Young
/
KVNF

A recent report shows how organic farming is becoming the most reliable path to profitability.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today's KVNF Farm Friday, a recent report shows how organic farming is becoming the most reliable path to profitability. Eric Galatas has more.

LOCAL NEWS: The Ridgway Fire Protection District board of directors adopted a slightly larger budget for 2026, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. The $1.56 million dollar budget will expand the county’s wildland firefighting program. Officials say the key difference in the department’s 2026 budget is hiring two new positions to expand the district’s wildland firefighting program. More on this story at ouraynews.com

FRIENDS OF YOUTH AND NATURE AND THE NATURE CONNECTION: Two non-profits in our listening area were recently awarded Outdoor Equity Grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Friends of Youth and Nature - Hotchkiss - $75,000 and The Nature Connection - Delta - was awarded just under $100,000.

CPW dolled out $2 million in Outdoor Equity Grants funded through the Colorado Lottery this round. Money goes to support organizations that break down barriers to Colorado’s outdoors and create inclusive opportunities for youth and families to take part in education, conservation and job training opportunities in the outdoors.

KVNF spoke with Abram Herman, executive director for Friends of Youth and Nature, and Jess Finnigan, executive director for The Nature Connection, about how they plan to utilize the grants in our region.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
