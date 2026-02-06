© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 6, 2026

By Lisa Young
Published February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we highlight this year’s Roots of Renewal Conference held last month in Montrose.

FARM FRIDAY: KVNF’s Brody Wilson talks with Penelope Powell, the planning committee chair, during the first day of the event which features cutting edge regenerative agricultural practices.

LOCAL NEWS: Turmoil within the Ouray Police Department continues as the town’s city administrator reassigned its two remaining officers to administrative duties. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, Ouray City Administrator Michelle Metteer cited concerns about liability and claimed the officers had not received enough training. The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office has been helping cover patrol shifts in the city since mid-December and assumed full responsibility for law enforcement duties within the city limits last week. More on this story is at ouraynews.com

Delta County Democrats are hosting a meet and greet with Mallory Martin, candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. The event will take place on Saturday beginning at noon at CB’s Tavern in Delta. Martin, a small business owner, helped organize events for Indivisible Grand Junction and No Kings. According to a recent interview with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, she noted that increasing costs and stagnant wages, access to healthcare, and affordable housing are among the key issues in her bid for the seat.

IN ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Xcel gas infrastructure plans are targeting communities of color, Eric Galatas has the story.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayRoots of RenewalCity of Ouray
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
