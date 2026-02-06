KVNF Regional Newscast: February 6, 2026

FARM FRIDAY: KVNF’s Brody Wilson talks with Penelope Powell, the planning committee chair, during the first day of the event which features cutting edge regenerative agricultural practices.

LOCAL NEWS: Turmoil within the Ouray Police Department continues as the town’s city administrator reassigned its two remaining officers to administrative duties. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, Ouray City Administrator Michelle Metteer cited concerns about liability and claimed the officers had not received enough training. The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office has been helping cover patrol shifts in the city since mid-December and assumed full responsibility for law enforcement duties within the city limits last week. More on this story is at ouraynews.com

Delta County Democrats are hosting a meet and greet with Mallory Martin, candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. The event will take place on Saturday beginning at noon at CB’s Tavern in Delta. Martin, a small business owner, helped organize events for Indivisible Grand Junction and No Kings. According to a recent interview with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, she noted that increasing costs and stagnant wages, access to healthcare, and affordable housing are among the key issues in her bid for the seat.

IN ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Xcel gas infrastructure plans are targeting communities of color, Eric Galatas has the story.