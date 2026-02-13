KVNF Regional Newscast: February 13, 2026

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we revisit this year’s Roots of Renewal Conference held in January. KVNF’s Brody Wilson talks with Glenn Elzinga, a rancher from Central Idaho, about sustainability and soil health.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County School Board Members voted 4-3 to hold off on hiring controversial attorney Brad Miller’s firm, tabling the issue until a later date. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the hiring of Miller has brought significant backlash from the community citing his history of engaging school districts in Colorado in costly legal fights rooted in culturally and politically-centered topics, such as book bans or the rights of transgender students. Currently, Miller is involved with the Pueblo 70 school district, where emails indicate that the attorney pushed to launch Riverstone Academy in order to initiate a lawsuit on the issue of public funding for religious schools. The complete story is available at Montrose Daily Press.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: The seven states that use the Colorado River have until Saturday (FEB 14) to present a plan to the federal government on how to divide up the system’s water after 2026. But as Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports, water experts think this deadline will pass without an agreement

REGIONAL NEWS: The power grid in Western states is under growing strain. Now, a new report argues the region’s governments and utilities need to work together to keep the lights on and costs down. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel has more.