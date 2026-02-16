KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Ouray County Emergency Medical Services looks to implement a new staffing structure this spring to save costs and prepare for a combined fire and emergency services authority, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. During a work session last month, EMS staff presented Ouray County commissioners with a plan to shift staffing in the department beginning this spring. The plan is part of a broader staffing strategy to transition the EMS department and the county’s fire agencies into one combined emergency services authority. The effort has been ongoing since summer of 2024 and is slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2027. More on this story is available at Ouray County Plaindealer.

The Northridge waterline replacement project in Cedaredge was officially closed out by the Town’s Board of Trustees on a 4-2 vote during its last meeting. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, Trustees Cordell Chapman and Jim Atkinson opposed the motion. Chapman said he hadn’t had a chance to review and compare the as-built drawings against the contracts, specifications and change orders. He also said he wouldn’t vote for it until there was documentation of fire hydrant testing. Atkinson indicated dissatisfaction with the testing procedures on the site.

The Delta Middle School's Sources of Strength and Kindness group will be hosting a Talent Show on Friday, February 27th, at the Delta Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:00 pm. There is a suggested donation of $5 to support activities at the school that promote belonging and build a positive school culture.

REGIONAL NEWS: NM's LGBTQ+ advocates urge passage of Prison Rape Elimination Act. For New Mexico News Connection, Roz Brown reports.

AGRICULTURE: Agriculture is a cornerstone of the economy on Colorado’s Western Slope. A new study takes a closer look at just how much it contributes, and how that impact is changing over time. The Business Incubator Center recently commissioned an analysis of agriculture’s economic footprint across Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco, Delta and Montrose counties. The research was led by Colorado Mesa University economics professor Nathan Perry of the Davis School of Business. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K's Mike Lemmer spoke with Dr. Nathan Perry, an economics professor at Colorado Mesa University, who led the research.