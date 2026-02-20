KVNF Regional Newscast: February 20, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Accel Education has submitted an intent-to-apply for acceptance letter to the Delta County School District. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, the education management provider is requesting permission to submit an application to start a new charter school under the district’s supervision. The Delta County School Board discussed the letter during a recent work session.

The board says they will look to make a formal decision before the response deadline on March 3rd. School officials stated that they need to review the letter and options before the next regular meeting. The school district could accept the application and build a partnership; they could also approve Accel Education’s waiver to fast-track the timeline; OR choose to release the school to the authority of the Charter School Institute (CSI), thereby not partnering with the proposed school. More on this story is available online at deltcountyindependent.com.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Brody Wilson talks with Michelle Meyer, Senior Program Manager for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, at this year’s Roots of Renewal Conference held last month in Montrose.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Western voters support protections for federal public lands, clean air and water, and wildlife habitat, according to polling data. Colorado College’s annual “Conservation in the West” poll surveys over 3-thousand voters across eight Western states, conducted by Democratic and Republican polling firms. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on this year’s numbers.