KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Affordable housing is on the horizon for the City of Montrose thanks to a $1.25 million dollar state grant awarded to Community Options Inc. The local organization that serves those with intellectual or developmental disabilities will use the money to purchase land for 50 affordable units within a larger proposed development.

According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the award, through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Proposition 123 Land Banking Program, allowed Community Options to buy a 4-acre site on 6600 Road late last year. As part of that purchase, Community Options also received a $270,000 donation from Housing Partners of Montrose, LLC.

The new Community Options project will, in the next few years, create housing units priced for those who make 30 to 60% of the Area Median Income. These units will be part of a larger, mixed income development called Hilltop Neighborhood that is to be built along the 6600 Road corridor. The broader project aims to add up to 250 housing units to the market, including the apartments Community Options is looking to build, with an eye to the needs of its clients as well as its staff. More on this story is available online at montrosepress.com

IN REGIONAL NEWS: The state of New Mexico has established a panel to reopen the investigation into Epstein’s ranch. With the New Mexico News Connection, Roz Brown has the story.

NORTH FORK CREATIVE COALITION: The arts generated $19.7 billion in Colorado last year, according to the State's Office of Economic Development and International Trade. That's 3.7% of Colorado’s economy, and more than 121,000 jobs. And that impact is growing, with employment in the arts and culture industry increasing 3.6% in Colorado since 2022, compared to a 0.3% increase nationwide. The North Fork Valley is no exception to this state trend, and the local Creative Coalition has received a grant of $75,000 over three years to continue its success in growing the arts economy. For KVNF Marty Durlin reports.