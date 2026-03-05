KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: A Delta man was seriously injured last week by a cow that had escaped a nearby stockyard. Dan Wegelin was volunteering with the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association to improve the trails in Confluence Park when a cow charged him. According to a Go Fund Me page set up by his brother, Wegelin warned a friend with small children to get to safety before the cow knocked him down a ten foot embankment and then landed on top of him. Wegelin is currently recovering in the ICU at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

Good news for our Gen Z residents: Vail Resorts announced in a press release that Epic Pass prices will be lowered for young skiers and snowboarders next season. 13 to 30-year-olds will be eligible to save 20% on full-price 2026/2027 season passes. The press release states that “Vail Resorts is doubling down on accessibility with new pricing for Gen Z and young travelers.”

Montrose Regional Health is highlighting the importance of screening and prevention in Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Cases among Americans younger than 55 now account for 1 in 5 new diagnoses. Contact Montrose Regional Health to learn more about screening or to schedule a colonoscopy.

REGIONAL NEWS: Public lands and environmental advocates, as well as outdoor recreationists have opposed the nomination of New Mexico’s Steve Pearce to head the Bureau of Land Management. Senators brought the concerns about energy development and public lands to the forefront during his confirmation hearing. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

PUBLIC LANDS: Changes to the hunting and trapping of furbearing animals on Colorado’s public lands is the subject of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting happening this week. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Lily Jones spoke with Delia Malone with the advocacy group Colorado Wild.