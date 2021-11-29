-
Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
