KVNF Regional Newscast: June 5, 2026

Low snowpack and early melt impact rafting

This past winter’s lack of snow didn’t just impact the ski season— the low snowpack and early melt is hindering rafting. The Colorado Sun reports that what happens in Colorado’s mountains each winter impacts millions of people within the state and in downstream communities across the nation. One rafting outfitter told the Sun that recreational workers who typically jump from working at ski resorts to guiding rafting trips are moving from one tough situation into another. Potential employees know Colorado is in a drought, so guides have the option to choose to work elsewhere. But rafting outfitters urge visitors to come, saying there’s still room for fun on the milder flows.

Delta Egyptian Theater fundraising for new projector

The historic Delta Egyptian Theater temporarily stopped showing movies last month after its projector broke. The theater started fundraising to pay for repairs, before realizing that the projector could not be salvaged. The theater then attempted to find a used projector, but later said, “Our 98-year-old vaudeville theater has a completely one-of-a-kind auditorium, and most used projectors out there either won't work with our setup or are already near the end of their own lives. Putting your hard-earned donations into a refurbished projector that might only last a few years? That doesn't sit right with us.” The theater now says it is working with local organizations, city and county leaders, foundations, and state partners to secure financing for a brand new projector, costing around $70,000. A benefit concert will be held on June 19th, and the theater is still asking for individual donations.

State gives new rights to mobile home residents

Residents in mobile home parks that want to buy the land are getting more help from the state. Under a new law signed by Governor Polis on Wednesday, property owners who decide to sell will have to disclose things like inspection reports, rent data, and an explanation of the park’s price. Supporters say the new law will help make sure residents are on an even playing field with other potential buyers. It builds on a 2022 law that gave residents the right of first refusal to buy their park if the owner decides to sell.

Hot summer poses risks for Coloradans

New data shows heat-related deaths were down last year. But, as the Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez reports, some populations remain at high risk, especially ahead of what could be a hot, dry summer in Colorado.

Telluride officials cleared from ethics violation

Two former elected officials from Telluride and Mountain Village have been cleared of ethics violations related to their actions surrounding an offer to purchase the Telluride Ski Resort.

The case centered on a trip to California in December 2025, when two local officials met with Telski owner Chuck Horning and presented a proposal to acquire a majority stake in the resort.

The meeting took place during a turbulent time for the community. The Telluride Ski Patrol Union was on strike and Telski closed the resort in response, disrupting the local economy during one of the busiest times of the season.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO's Julia Caulfield brings us the story.

