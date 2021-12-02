High Country News reporters discuss harassment at National Park Service, affordable housing
Published December 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST
Lyndsey Gilpin reports the National Park Service buried its own study on harassment within its ranks. Plus, reporter Nick Bowlin’s latest piece, Teton Troubles, looks at the impacts on service workers as a vacation resort replaces affordable housing near Jackson Hole.
