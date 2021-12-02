© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

High Country News reporters discuss harassment at National Park Service, affordable housing

Published December 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST
National Park Service harassment
Luna Anna Archey
/
High Country News
The Voices Tour findings were never released to the public or shared widely with Park Service employees.

Lyndsey Gilpin reports the National Park Service buried its own study on harassment within its ranks. Plus, reporter Nick Bowlin’s latest piece, Teton Troubles, looks at the impacts on service workers as a vacation resort replaces affordable housing near Jackson Hole. 

Local MotionHigh Country NewsLyndsey GilpinNick BowlinNational Park ServiceHarassmentaffordable housingJackson Hole
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
