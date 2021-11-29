-
Local Motion: High Country News reporters discuss harassment at National Park Service, affordable housingLyndsey Gilpin reports the National Park Service buried its own study on harassment within its ranks. Plus, reporter Nick Bowlin’s latest piece, Teton Troubles, looks at the impacts on service workers as a vacation resort replaces affordable housing near Jackson Hole.
More than 99 percent of the people living in the U.S. and Europe look up and see light-polluted skies, according to a new atlas of artificial night sky brightness.
Light pollution has increased by 500 percent at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, thanks to nearby oil fields. Stargazers and oilmen are working together to find a solution.