Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Local Motion

Local Motion: Montrose City Council Candidates Forum

Published March 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST
Gavin Dahl
This week we listen to highlights from the Forum in Montrose on March 2nd. Candidates for City Council in the April 5th election talked about why they’re running for office. Comments from Doug Glaspell, Anthony Russo, Ed Ulibarri, J. David Reed, and Barbara Bynum are edited slightly for time considerations. Candidate Paul Arbogast was a no show. The Forum Montrose meets each Wednesday morning at 8am at the Montrose campus of Colorado Mesa University at 245 S Cascade Ave, just three blocks down from Studio M. Thanks to William Woody for filming the event.

Local Motion Montrose City Council2022 ElectionWilliam Woody
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
