Local Motion: The 420 Edition

Published April 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT
ValleyHigh.jpg
Jesse Erickson speaks with KVNF at Valley High Dispensary in Paonia.

After two decades as a coal miner, Jesse Erickson started Valley High Dispensary in Paonia with his wife Micah. Boulder Weekly editor Caitlin Rockett talks about her article on greenlining, as licensees in Colorado’s cannabis industry social equity program say the playing field is far from level. It’s 420 on Local Motion tonight at 6 on KVNF.

Local Motion Valley HighCoal MiningBoulder WeeklyCaitlin RockettMarijuana EnforcementRecreational MarijuanaGreenlining
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
