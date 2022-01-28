Valley High

Paonia trustees are zeroing in on the water system for the town and surrounding mesas. Kate Redmond brings us a report from the town meeting earlier this week. Plus, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is determining whether companies need to commit more money upfront. Financial assurance - commonly known as a bond - guarantees the state can afford to clean up a well site if a company goes bankrupt or walks away. KVNF’s Chad Reich reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.
