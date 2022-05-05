Local Motion: Recycling in Montrose

This week on Local Motion we hear a presentation from City of Montrose Public Works Manager Jim Scheid about the economics of recycling and trash service given at The Forum Montrose, and then he and Montrose Trash and Recycling Team Leader Abel Velarde answer questions from the public.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.