Local Motion: Mountainfilm preview

Published May 19, 2022 at 8:47 AM MDT
A film is projected onto an outdoor screen at Telluride Town Park during Mountainfilm 2021.

This week on Local Motion we look ahead to Mountainfilm in Telluride, coming up over Memorial Day weekend. KOTO’s Julia Caulfield speaks with festival director Suzanne Braza and executive director Sage Martin, plus the filmmakers behind new documentaries Surf Nation and Sam Now.

Local Motion Mountainfilm FestivalJulia CaulfieldKOTOTelluride Town Park
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
