Local Motion: Mountainfilm preview

This week on Local Motion we look ahead to Mountainfilm in Telluride, coming up over Memorial Day weekend. KOTO’s Julia Caulfield speaks with festival director Suzanne Braza and executive director Sage Martin, plus the filmmakers behind new documentaries Surf Nation and Sam Now.
