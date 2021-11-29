-
This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
-
From KOTO Telluride: The free box reopensFrom KGNU Boulder: Hannah Leigh Myers speaks with journalist Leland Rucker of TheNewsStation.com about a pot tax…
-
Secretary of State requests inspection of Mesa County election equipment due to potential security breachOil & gas company KP Kauffman facing fines &…
-
EcoGen BioSciences acquires 165-acre hemp farm & production campus south of DeltaMontrose Republican representative Marc Catlin named vice chair of House…
-
Many Colorado ski resorts expect 20+ inches of new snow over the holiday weekend109 Winter Park ski area employees have tested positive for COVIDProposed…
-
Fentanyl overdose deaths more than doubled last year in ColoradoSkiers who died in avalanche Monday were Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, Adam PalmerState…
-
Rapid COVID testing now deployed to all Colorado school districtsJoe Biden's new COVID relief proposal includes increased Child Tax Credits championed by…
-
Montrose School District announces plans for start of semesterApplefest in Cedaredge saved by Town Trustees as Chamber of Commerce dissolvesRobert Redford…
-
When High School football games start Friday, Montrose won't allow public, Paonia willFox Theater in Montrose closing indefinitely due to movie release…
-
Firefighters are finally gaining ground on area wildfiresThe Pioneer Town Museum in Cedaredge hosts Sunday Farmer's MarketsDelta County Democrats…