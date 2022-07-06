Local Motion: Ute ethnobotany garden & land stewardship
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
This week on Local Motion Gavin Dahl is joined by two guests, Mary Menz and Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, to discuss a special event coming up Sunday, July 10th from 2 to 4pm at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. History Colorado and Valley Food Partnership are presenting a talk on Ute Ethnobotany and Land Stewardship and a tour of the museum’s ethnobotany garden.
