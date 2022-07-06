© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: Ute ethnobotany garden & land stewardship

Published July 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
Early in the season.JPG
Mary Menz
/
History Colorado

This week on Local Motion Gavin Dahl is joined by two guests, Mary Menz and Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, to discuss a special event coming up Sunday, July 10th from 2 to 4pm at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. History Colorado and Valley Food Partnership are presenting a talk on Ute Ethnobotany and Land Stewardship and a tour of the museum’s ethnobotany garden.

Tags

Local Motion Ute Indian MuseumUte IndiansMary MenzRegina Lopez-WhiteskunkHistory Coloradoethnobotany
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content