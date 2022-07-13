Local Motion: Montrose Rec Center celebrates 5 years with big party Thursday night
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT
The Montrose Recreation District celebrates its 5th anniversary Thursday, July 13, with a big party at the facility. We hear what they’ve accomplished over the past half decade and what’s ahead from Outdoor Recreation and Fitness Coordinator John Wagner. Plus, survival expert Tara L. Skubella, featured on Discovery Channel’s Naked & Afraid, talks about the survival course she’s leading on July 29th & 30th in partnership with Montrose Rec.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
As the calendar turns to June, the Montrose Library is ready for summer library adventures. Youth Services Librarian James Stetson stopped by Studio M to preview several of them, starting June 7th on the library’s east lawn at 11am with local magician Ann Lincoln’s Yo Ho Ho Pirate Show. Learn more here.