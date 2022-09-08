© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: Magic Circle Players

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT
IMG-3741.jpg

Lisa, Merilee, Keith and Riley of the Magic Circle Players in Montrose join Taya Jae to talk about their 63rd Annual season, the history of community theater in Montrose and what to look forward to this season.

The 63rd Annual Season will kickoff with a production of Spamalot, beginning September 9th thru October 1st. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with two additional matinees on September 11th and 18th at 2 pm.

To purchase tickets or find out how to become a volunteer with Magic Circle Players you can visit their website.

Tags

Local Motion Magic Circle PlayersCommunity Theater
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae