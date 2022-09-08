Local Motion: Magic Circle Players

Lisa, Merilee, Keith and Riley of the Magic Circle Players in Montrose join Taya Jae to talk about their 63rd Annual season, the history of community theater in Montrose and what to look forward to this season.

The 63rd Annual Season will kickoff with a production of Spamalot, beginning September 9th thru October 1st. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with two additional matinees on September 11th and 18th at 2 pm.

To purchase tickets or find out how to become a volunteer with Magic Circle Players you can visit their website.