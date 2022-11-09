Local Motion: The cast of Amadeus discuss the show which opens in Montrose on Friday November 11th at 7:30 pm

This month Montrose based theater company, Magic Circle Players, kicks off their second show of the season with a production of Amadeus. Actors Janel Culver, Mark Smith, Everett Gregory and Kenny Easton join Taya Jae to discuss their highlights from the show. We also hear from Magic Circle Players PR representative Lesley Hallenborg.

Amadeus opens Friday November 11th at 7:30 pm and runs through November 27th.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.