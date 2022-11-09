© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: The cast of Amadeus discuss the show which opens in Montrose on Friday November 11th at 7:30 pm

Published November 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
IMG-5277.jpg

This month Montrose based theater company, Magic Circle Players, kicks off their second show of the season with a production of Amadeus. Actors Janel Culver, Mark Smith, Everett Gregory and Kenny Easton join Taya Jae to discuss their highlights from the show. We also hear from Magic Circle Players PR representative Lesley Hallenborg.

Amadeus opens Friday November 11th at 7:30 pm and runs through November 27th.
Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.

Tags
Local Motion Magic Circle PlayersLive TheaterTheaterMontrose, COEvents
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae