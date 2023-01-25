© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Silent Taps - Paonia's Ongoing Water Moratorium

By Lisa Young
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST
Inside Paonia's Two Million Gallon Water Plant

For decades the town of Paonia struggled to maintain its complex water system. In February 2019 the town ran completely dry in what state and federal agencies called a "perfect storm." Following the water crisis, a number of Paonia citizens decided to take matters into their own hands by placing a citizen-led water moratorium on the town in January 2020.

As the town approaches the third year anniversary of the water moratorium we will hear from three familiar voices including
Former Town Trustee Bill Brunner, former Delta County Independent Senior Staff Writer and Former Town Trustee Tamie Meck along with Current Town Mayor Mary Bachran.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
