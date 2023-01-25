Silent Taps - Paonia's Ongoing Water Moratorium

For decades the town of Paonia struggled to maintain its complex water system. In February 2019 the town ran completely dry in what state and federal agencies called a "perfect storm." Following the water crisis, a number of Paonia citizens decided to take matters into their own hands by placing a citizen-led water moratorium on the town in January 2020.

As the town approaches the third year anniversary of the water moratorium we will hear from three familiar voices including

Former Town Trustee Bill Brunner, former Delta County Independent Senior Staff Writer and Former Town Trustee Tamie Meck along with Current Town Mayor Mary Bachran.