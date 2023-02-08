Local Motion: The Vagina Monologues hopes to bring Education and Resources to the North Fork Valley

Today on Local Motion host Taya Jae is joined by Natalie Haines and Jen Ramsey, co-producers of this year's The Vagina Monologues here to discuss women's rights, inclusivity and what Natalie and Jen believe is the importance of bringing this show to the North Fork Valley.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th, doors open at 6:30 show begins at 7 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.

There will be a silent auction before the show with all proceeds benefitting Hilltop Latimer House. They provide intimate partner violence and sexual assault services for anyone in Western Colorado including Mesa, Montrose, Delta and Ouray Counties. They offer emergency safe houses, advocacy, and 24 hour crisis lines. More information can be found here.

