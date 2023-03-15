© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_1-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help Re-Imagine Radio! Make your Spring Pledge Today
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: How local theaters are adapting in a world changed by COVID; the Egyptian Theater and Magic Circle Players on their upcoming shows this month

By Cassie Knust,
Taya Jae
Published March 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT
EgyptianTheater.jpg
Lisa Young
/
Egyptian Theater in Delta

Cassie Knust and Taya Jae dive into local theater. Specifically, how the arts bolster our rural communities and how they’re adapting to survive in the wake of the pandemic. You’ll hear from the Egyptian Theater board president ahead of the Delta theater’s first live opera performance. That opens Saturday, March 25. Later on, you’ll hear from Taya Jae as she interviews two Magic Circle Players and the production’s director for their upcoming production of “Lost and Found in Ikea,” opening March 17.

Tags
Local Motion Egyptian TheaterMagic Circle Players
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae