Local Motion: How local theaters are adapting in a world changed by COVID; the Egyptian Theater and Magic Circle Players on their upcoming shows this month

Cassie Knust and Taya Jae dive into local theater. Specifically, how the arts bolster our rural communities and how they’re adapting to survive in the wake of the pandemic. You’ll hear from the Egyptian Theater board president ahead of the Delta theater’s first live opera performance. That opens Saturday, March 25. Later on, you’ll hear from Taya Jae as she interviews two Magic Circle Players and the production’s director for their upcoming production of “Lost and Found in Ikea,” opening March 17.