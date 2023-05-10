Local Motion: Climate Change with Natasha Leger and Pete Kolbenschlag

On this edition of Local Motion we take a hard look at Climate Change and what that means for Western Colorado.

Today's guest are Natasha Leger, executive director Citizens for a Healthy Community. CHC is dedicated to “protecting the air, water and food sheds within the Delta County region of Southwest Colorado from the impacts of oil and gas development and paving the way for a renewable, clean energy future.” Website = chc4you.org.

Pete Kolbenschlag, executive director - Colorado Farm & Food Alliance . CFFA “works to increase regional food security by networking family farms, food producers, farm and food workers, and community-based organizations in order to strengthen local food sheds, support sustainable communities, and provide a platform for effective rural leadership”. Website = colofarmfood.org