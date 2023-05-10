© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Climate Change with Natasha Leger and Pete Kolbenschlag

By Lisa Young
Published May 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT

On this edition of Local Motion we take a hard look at Climate Change and what that means for Western Colorado.

Today's guest are Natasha Leger, executive director Citizens for a Healthy Community. CHC is dedicated to “protecting the air, water and food sheds within the Delta County region of Southwest Colorado from the impacts of oil and gas development and paving the way for a renewable, clean energy future.” Website = chc4you.org.

Pete Kolbenschlag, executive director - Colorado Farm & Food Alliance . CFFA “works to increase regional food security by networking family farms, food producers, farm and food workers, and community-based organizations in order to strengthen local food sheds, support sustainable communities, and provide a platform for effective rural leadership”. Website = colofarmfood.org

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
