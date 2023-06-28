Local Moton: Building "Bubbles"

What’s forty feet long, covered with 4,000 aluminum cans and has a special power?

On this edition of Local Motion host Lisa Young interviews special guests Paul Kimpling and Kristen O'Brien, volunteers with The Learning Council in Paonia, on the building of a 40 foot long rainbow trout puppet named "Bubbles."

We start our journey with Kristen explaining how Paul was inspired to do something great for the 2023 July 4th Cherry Days Parade in Paoina. "Bubbles" will make their debut at the annual parade on July 4, 2023 on Grand Avenue.