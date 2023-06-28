© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Moton: Building "Bubbles"

By Lisa Young
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Building "Bubbles"
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF
Building "Bubbles"
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF
Building "Bubbles"
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF
Building "Bubbles"
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF
Building "Bubbles"
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF
Building "Bubbles" - collecting 4,000 aluminum cans
Building "Bubbles" - collecting 4,000 aluminum cans
Paul Kimpling and others / KVNF

What’s forty feet long, covered with 4,000 aluminum cans and has a special power?

On this edition of Local Motion host Lisa Young interviews special guests Paul Kimpling and Kristen O'Brien, volunteers with The Learning Council in Paonia, on the building of a 40 foot long rainbow trout puppet named "Bubbles."

We start our journey with Kristen explaining how Paul was inspired to do something great for the 2023 July 4th Cherry Days Parade in Paoina. "Bubbles" will make their debut at the annual parade on July 4, 2023 on Grand Avenue.

Tags
Local Motion Learning CouncilPride MonthTown of Paoniapaonia cherry days
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
